Online antisemitism and hate in general are out of control on social media platforms, Florida Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz told a sold-out Côte St. Luc Men’s Club audience at the Aquatic and Community Centre Aug. 15.
Wasserman co-chairs the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism with Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and former Israeli Member of the Knesset Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former Mount Royal MP Irwin Cotler’s daughter.
The CSL Men’s Club presented Housefather and Wasserman Schultz with plaques in appreciation for their fight against antisemitism. CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein presented a plaque to the Congresswoman for her defence of human rights and her battle against antisemitism.
Wasserman also praised Housefather as a “dear personal friend” and for being the lone MP to vote against federal Bill C-13, the “modernization” of the Official Languages Act, which has references to Quebec’s new language law Bill 96. The Congresswoman said Housefather placed “doing what’s right in front of what may be better politics.”
In her talk, Wasserman Schultz spoke about the second session of the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism, held in Brussels, in which social media representatives from Meta, Twitter (X) and YouTube were grilled about antisemitism posted on their platforms “via algorithims that can perpetuate hate virtually.” The companies provided what the task force called “non-answers” to what are violations of the social media posting rules.
“It is out of control,” Wasserman Schultz added. “We certainly wish we were getting more enthusiasm to join us in that transparency out of the social media companies, because online hate is not going to be solved overnight. We are committed to this work and we are not going to be dissuaded when things get tough. The reality is the borders we have between all the countries in the world are made by humans, they’re not real and they don’t stop hate from spreading like wildfire on social media all around the world. Much of the real world violence that we see today, that results from antisemitism and other forms of bigotry and hate, are perpetuated and leap from the virtual world to the real world.”
Wasserman Schultz said it is “absolutely essential” that the transmission of hate from the virtual world to reality be “stopped in its tracks.
“Our goal in the task force is to try to avoid using our laws, which we are willing to do if necessary, but ideally we’d like to work together with social media companies to help them understand, particularly with antisemitism, what the most heinous tropes are, the kind of words that are coded to be antisemitic, so that they don’t get caught by the folks reviewing that content. We’re making some progress.”
Also on hand for the Aug. 15 speech were former federal Justice Minister Cotler, Councillor Dida Berku, D’Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass, NDG MNA Desirée McGraw, St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, and Eta Yudin of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), amongst many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.