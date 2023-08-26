If you’ve ever sat in your car on Décarie service road south of Jean-Talon, or on Vezina waiting a few light cycles to inch your way a car length, get ready for some more fun.
The city’s Commission des services électriques has closed off one lane on the northbound side between Vezina and Jean-Talon, squeezing the four lanes to three, and this, just in time for back-to-school week.
The concern is that it will back up traffic on already gridlocked Vezina, Plamondon, Van Horne and Jean-Talon, says Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz, as Thursday noon traffic backed up along Plamondon all the way to Hampstead. “At Jean-Talon it’s two lanes and people will turn left and right so those going straight sometimes will not move at all. The school traffic on Monday morning will be a horror.”
It also means motorists, cars and trucks trying to exit 15 north to turn east on Jean-Talon will be further stymied by blocked lanes, and with the morning crosswalk traffic in front of Namur station, you have the perfect traffic storm. One Côte Saint Luc resident told The Suburban it took her more than 30 minutes to get through the logjam at 11 a.m.
As of press time, there is no alert, notice or communiqué from the Commission, or city traffic and construction site platforms, but CDN-NDG spokesman Étienne Brunet told The Suburban the work involves moving a base and lamppost as part of bringing traffic lights up to standard.
That requires a hindrance of 3 meters to 6 meters (off-peak) as well as the sidewalk, while maintaining the pedestrian crossing with flaggers and police presence. The work must be completed prior to the center city’s road repair work between Plamondon and Paré, he says, which begins September 10. “That work, however, will be carried out at night so the impact will be limited.”
Moroz said “If it's necessary work, then it must be done, but we need a proper warning for residents, and proper signage to let people know, because right now there is nothing telling them two lanes are removed.” Meanwhile he's busy advising residents, including parents of students at nearby schools and others, to consider alternate plans for commutes, drop-offs and parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.