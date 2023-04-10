One in three Canadians in bad or terrible financial shape: Angus Reid survey

Thirty-four percent of Canadians, and 27 percent of Quebecers, say they are in "bad" or terrible" shape financially, with most of those finding it difficult to feed their families, says a new Angus Reid survey conducted March 30-31 with 1,600 respondents.
The results are a continuation of a year-long cost of living crisis that has continued past the COVID pandemic.
The 34 percent result "represents a six-point increase from last July," says an Angus Reid statement. "Those individuals continue to struggle with food costs, for which inflation remains significantly higher at approximately 10 per cent. Among those who say they are in “terrible shape” financially, 94 percent say it is difficult to feed their household. Eighty percent say this among the group who are in self-described 'bad shape."
And in general, "a considerable number of Canadians have progressed from belt-tightening on spending to drawing on existing savings to make ends meet.... Inflation reached peaks in 2022 not seen since the 1980s, pressuring household budgets, especially when it came to groceries. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates from record lows to 4.5 percent to help cool the economy and slow inflation, but in the process also increased the costs of mortgages, and subsequently renting."
Other results:
• "Two-thirds of Canadians [have been] cutting back on discretionary spending in recent months – a number 14 points higher than reported around this time last year."
• Forty percent "say recent challenges have forced them to draw money from accounts that they try not to touch, and 35 percent say they deferred a contribution to their RRSP or TFSA."
• One in 10 Canadians are in such difficulty that they are "either borrowing from friends and family (13 percent), selling assets (11%), or seeking out a bank loan (eight percent)."
The pollsters point out that while the federal government recently announced a one-time grocery rebate as part of their budget to help offset the cost of buying food, "while these moves may provide some relief to some households, persistent challenges remain, perhaps exacerbated for nearly half of Canadian workers (45 percent) who say they have not received additional compensation from their employer over the past 12 months."
Other results from the survey:
• "The percentage of Canadians saying they deferred contributing to an RRSP or TFSA recently has risen from 22 per cent in February 2022, to 26 per cent last September, to 35 per cent in this most recent data.
• "Part-time workers are much less likely to have received additional compensation over the past year (35 percent) compared to those who work full-time (58 percent).
• "More than half of Canadians whose household income is lower than $50,000 per year (54 percent) say they are in poor or terrible financial shape. The number saying this drops to one-third (33 percent) for household incomes between $50,000 and $99,999, and one-in-five (21 percent) for those in households earning $100,000 or more."
