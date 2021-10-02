A plane carrying a banner that read, ”Will you marry me?” crashed at the Osheaga festival site killing one person and injuring another. Montreal police and the fire department responded after getting a call that reported the crash around 6:00 pm tonight.
“One person is sadly deceased in this event, and a second person was transported to the hospital,” said police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. The plane went down in Park Dieppe — next to de la Concorde Bridge that leads to Île Ste-Helene where the Osheaga Get Together music festival was taking place.
"There was a Cessna 172 that was towing a banner that was involved in an accident," said Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson Chris Krepski.
Krepski added that a TSB team will investigate the circumstances that led to the crash. The flight path indicates that the plane took off from the St-Mathieu-de-Laprairie Airport at 5:46 p.m. and the flight data shows that the Cessna was the same one that made an emergency landing on Parc Ave. in 2006.
The site of the Osheaga festival was not damaged by the accident and the shows will proceed as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.