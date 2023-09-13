One-day suspension over insult

A Montreal police officer has received a one-day suspension without pay over an insult to a citizen in 2016.
The case was decided by the Police Ethics Committee in March, and Administrative Judge Lysane Cree was considering sanctions against Constable Éric Barrette, who it was ruled, derogated from Section 5 of the Quebec Police Code of Ethics by telling Patrice Fameni that he did “not seem intelligent.”
On September 12, 2016, around 3:45 a.m., Fameni was driving on rue Dézéry in Hochelaga to return to his home on Sainte-Catherine East when he saw four or five SPVM officers making an intervention in a building. As he approached the intersection, some of the police officers headed towards him and Constable Éric Barrette raised his hand to signal him to stop.
The officers conducted various checks and found that Fameni’s registration certificate was not signed.
According to the ruling, Fameni was worried about the stop and if it was believed he was involved in what police were investigating, and repeatedly asked for the reason he was stopped, as well as the names and registration numbers of the agents. During the intervention, Fameni showed his engineer ring to Barette who replied that “he doesn't look like a smart guy.” Fameni was issued a ticket for not having signed his certificate and officers and then left the scene.
“One of the roles of the police officer is to maintain the peace and to act in such a way as to maintain the trust and consideration required by his function,” said Cree. “When a police officer uses offensive words or lacks respect or politeness towards a citizen, this has a negative impact on the public's perception and trust in the police.” When Barrette told Fameni that he doesn't seem like an intelligent guy, she wrote, “he questions the latter's intelligence and gratuitously insults him.”
Cree rejected Barrette's request for a reprimand as sanction, noting “an absence of remorse or regret” but rather an attempt to place blame on another officer. She cited his nine years’ experience, and a previous sanction following insulting words where he lost his temper, resulting in a five-day suspension served in 2014-15. “Not only does he have a history,” she wrote, “but it is in a matter similar to the present file where the agent was rude and showed a lack of patience towards Mr. Fameni.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.