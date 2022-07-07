One arrest, two pistols seized

Laval Police investigators assisted by the Longueuil police conducted a search of a Brossard residence in connection with violent events that occurred on Laval territory. The joint operation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Jonathan Estimé, who was present at the scene as well as the seizure of two pistols.
Seized by police were a Glock model 45 (9 mm) with high capacity magazine and model 43 (9 mm) with a magazine; ammunition for both firearms; a polymer butt and barrel for a pistol; $3000 in cash; false identity documents; sachets containing crack cocaine and a cell phone.
Estimé faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition, possession of forged documents and breach of conditions. He is currently detained and is scheduled to appear in Quebec Court on July 12.
The operation is part of Laval's strategy against the phenomenon of urban violence related to firearms, which includes a series of concerted and coordinated actions aimed at maintaining public order and enhancing the sense of security among citizens. Anyone who has information about Estimé or related to urban violence can contact the Info Line confidentially at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 220630-025.
