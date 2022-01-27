Omicron subvariant detected in Canada

There are 66 cases as of Jan. 26 of the new Omicron subvariant in Canada called BA.2 According to reports. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 51 cases.
The subvariant has been detected in 40 countries, and is said to be even more transmissible but not more dangerous than the original Omicron variant, according to Danish officials. The subvariant is now dominant in Denmark, says a Reuters report. Scientists also say there are many unknowns about BA.2.
"While the impact of all variants continues to be monitored in Canada, the Government of Canada knows that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual measures, is key to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," PHAC told CTV.
