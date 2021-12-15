The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is "progressing very rapidly in Montreal, with 95 cases presumed, Montreal Public Health director Dr. Mylene Drouin told the media Wednesday Dec. 15. Ninety percent of those presumed to have been infected received two vaccine doses. "It's not exactly what we planned or hoped for two weeks before Christmas," she said.
The number of cases jumped to 95 from five in all of Quebec a week ago. Days ago, an alert had been issued to those who had been at a Kirkland gym and LaSalle community centre earlier this month to be tested for Omicron. Today, two Montreal schools were closed because of some positive Omicron cases, and one of them, a school in LaSalle, is in close proximity to the community centre that was the subject of the recent alert.
Drouin added that she is awaiting further laboratory results to have a clear picture of the Omicron spread, including its proportion compared to Delta and the original Alpha.
She added that, as determined recently by health officials in the UK, the rate of infection is doubling every two to three days.
Drouin said half the case are from travellers.
"We have one community centre... two primary schools, two universities, one daycare centre, one gym and one sports team" where Omicron outbreaks occurred, she added.
Drouin urged Montrealers to avoid holiday parties and gatherings. The Quebec government has indicated it may reverse its allowance of 20 vaccinated people to gather Dec. 23.
