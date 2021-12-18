Premier François Legault posted a lengthy message Saturday morning on Facebook, revealing that "much more" than 20 percent of COVID cases detected in the days leading up to Dec. 16 were of the Omicron variant.
The variant is considered to be much more contagious than Delta and Alpha.
"On Tuesday, [Public Health] began studying all of the latest COVID cases," the Premier wrote. "We wanted to know the exact proportion of Omicron cases compared to the total. We started getting partial results on Wednesday [Dec. 15] and it was about 20 percent. It was a lot more than expected! Especially as the samples analyzed on Tuesday [Dec. 14] were the results of infection in the previous days. So on Wednesday we already had a lot more than 20 percent of Omicron."
In a rather personal message, Legault also wrote that his "week at the office" has been "pretty rough.
"It's part of the Premier's job and I don't complain. At the end of the day, I remain the ultimate person responsible, in good times and bad. But I won't hide the fact that it hurts me. Just thinking of the restaurateurs or entertainment venue managers who finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel." The government announced that maximum capacity at all businesses would be reduuced to 50 percent, amongst other measures because of expected increased hospitalizations."
"I know I’ve let a lot of people down and you can be mad at me or at our situation, that’s normal. Just know that it doesn't leave me indifferent. I prefer to give you hope than to disappoint you. But my duty is to tell you the truth and make decisions whether they are hard or unpopular."
Legault wrote that "on Thursday, I warned you Quebec was going to be hit hard. It doesn't matter if I am backing down on what I said a few days earlier, even if I should disappoint you....The Omicron variant is progressing at [high] speed. It's hard to imagine. We've never seen anything so disturbing since the beginning of the pandemic."
The Premier said the "vast majority" of Quebecers are following his advice and reducing their contacts.
"We have a lot of volunteers to help us administer the third dose as soon as possible to the most vulnerable, health workers and then to the entire population."
Legault also wrote that his wish is that "we could just stop the attacks, on social media and in everyday life for two to three weeks, it would help us all get through.
"Let's take a break to focus on what to do in the next few weeks. Reduce our contacts, go get a third dose, do everything to relieve our caregivers and take care of each other. This would make a great collective Christmas gift. Take care of yourselves."
