Agence Ometz is a Jewish human services agency offering social, employment and immigration services to help people fulfill their potential and to secure the growth and vibrancy of the Montreal community.
One of Ometz’s school counsellors, Ira Polak Veronneau, recently returned from Moldova, volunteering as a protection specialist for Ukrainian child refugees. She was born in Transnistria and fled to first Ukraine and then Israel when she was 13, following the 1992 regional military conflict between Transnistria and Moldova. An art therapist and social worker by training, she moved to Montreal four years ago and has been working at École Maimonides in Côte Saint-Luc as a social worker. This was her fourth time working with IsraAID, an Israeli NGO that provides relief services in response to major humanitarian crises worldwide; her previous missions were to Sri Lanka, Haiti and Sierre Leone.
Polak Veronneau told The Suburban that before she left for Moldova, she met with every student at École Maimonides to tell them where she was going and why. Since her return, students have been anxious to learn what it was like to spend three weeks on the border of a war zone. “The people I met not only had to leave their homes, but their loved ones,” she explained. “In meeting with these people, I heard a lot of hope. Many said they wanted to return to Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, Ometz’s Susan Karpman and Yael Soussana are busy working with their team members to set up the infrastructure to welcome Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine. “We have already welcomed about 30 people,” Karpman said. “Our agency offers a variety of services, so we are here to assist these individuals any way we can. One family arrived with $200, two suitcases and two children. From there, we had a lot of work to do to get them settled. Their resilience is unbelievable.”
See https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn for a more detailed story and video.
