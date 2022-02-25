Olympic tower lights up for Ukraine

The Parc Olympique will light up the Tour de Montréal in blue and yellow, the colors of the flag of Ukraine, all through this weekend. The lighting will be visible from dusk until dawn, the initiative in solidarity with the Ukrainian people as well as with the Ukrainian community living in Quebec.
With this gesture, the Olympic tower joins many monuments around the world that have also adorned themselves with the colors of Ukraine.
