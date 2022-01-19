The Ensemble Montréal Official Opposition at Montreal announced Wednesday that it will vote against the Plante-administration's 2022 budget.
The Opposition said the budget's measures "once again demonstrate Projet Montréal's inability to manage municipal finances. In addition to not taking the pandemic's fifth wave into account, the administration continues to hike Montrealers' debt load without providing them more or better-quality services.
"In fact, Montreal's budget has ballooned by 24% over the past five years, an increase of $1.26 billion. In 2022 alone, spending has risen by 4.7% for a total budget of $6.46 billion. Recurring revenues are also not keeping pace with expenses, forcing the administration to squander the city's reserves, borrow more and beg funding from the Québec government."
Official Opposition leader Aref Salem said the ruling Projet Montréal government "has always spoken jovially about the city's finances, but the reality in 2022 is that the boat is taking on water.
"The administration can no longer fulfill promises it made to the population less than three months ago and, above all, it is no longer able to adequately respond to the many crises threatening Montreal, such as housing, public safety and COVID-19," he added.
The Official Opposition also says the 2022 budget has "many holes," arguing that "revenues for several budget items, such as fines and penalties, were overstated while many expenses, such as public safety, were underestimated in order to balance the budget. In other words, the administration is managing the finances with fingers crossed that adjustments can be made during the year to close these gaps."
They also dispute Plante's claim the city has "incredible borrowing capacity.
"The numbers show that reality is not so rosy. With a debt ratio of 119%, the administration has exceeded Montreal's allowable debt for a fourth consecutive year and is within 1% of Standard & Poor's downgrade scenario. This will have major consequences on Montrealers, who will pay a record $428 million in interest in 2022."
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, also the Montreal Official Opposition Finance critic, said: "Nearly half a billion dollars lost! The administration assures us that they plan to return to a 100% debt ratio in 2027, two years after the next municipal election in 2025. Obviously, it has decided not to start the work in 2022."
Acknowledging the budget will pass without Ensemble's support, the party nevertheless introduced three budget amendment proposals.
• "To add $250,000 to the budget of the Office of the Auditor General to enable it to complete an audit of the pre-election report on public finances, and that the administration provide this amount on a recurring basis for future years;
• "To create an investment project for the construction of a sports centre in the borough of Montréal-Nord in the 2022-2031 PDI, and to allocate $5 million in 2022, $15 million in 2023, $20 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, and $17 million in 2026;
• "To create a COVID-19 Contingent Expenditure Credits budget item under common expenses in the 2022 municipal budget and allocate $25 million to it."
