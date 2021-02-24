A Canada Official Languages reform report tabled late last week by Minister Mélanie Joly, to protect French in Quebec and the rest of Canada, says the French language is both declining and thriving in this province.
“The development of digital technology and international trade is favouring the use of English,” Joly’s introduction says. “As a result, the use of French is declining in Canada and its vitality is a cause for concern. We recognize that French is a minority language compared to English and that we have an increased duty to protect it.”
The body of the report adds that the “use of French at work and at home has also declined in recent years, including in Quebec.”
However, the report also says French is thriving in Quebec.
“The overall state of French in Quebec has improved since the era of the Laurendeau-Dunton Commission [of 1963]. The socio-economic status of Francophones in Quebec has also improved considerably over the last few decades. Newcomers tend to adopt French as the language of integration and schooling. In Quebec, almost 90 percent of children whose mother tongue is not French now attend French schools (compared to 20 percent in 1976). Bilingualism has increased markedly among English-speaking Quebecers, a reflection of the community’s desire to be an integral part of Quebec society.”
The report lays out plans for official language reform for the next 50 years.The plan stops short of enabling Quebec’s language law Bill 101 to be imposed in federally regulated private businesses, like banks. Some of the suggested measures include:
• For Canada as a whole, “the judges appointed to the Supreme Court must be bilingual, the role of the CBC/Radio-Canada as a cultural institution must be strengthened, and the powers of the Commissioner of Official Languages must be enhanced,” Joly wrote.
In Quebec and provinces with strong francophone minorities:
• “Specify a power to encourage federally regulated private businesses to promote the equal status of the official languages in order to increase the use of French as a language of service and work everywhere in the country.”
• “Give workers the right to carry out their activities in French in federally regulated private businesses.”
• Consider consulting with the OQLF on protection of French in Quebec
• “Oblige the employer to communicate with its employees in French. The employer may communicate with its employees in both official languages as long as the use of French is at least equivalent to the use of English.”
• “Prohibit discrimination against an employee solely because he or she speaks only French or does not have sufficient knowledge of a language other than French in federally regulated private businesses. Exemptions or special rules may be provided, notably for small businesses.”
• “With respect to language of service, enact a right for consumers of goods and services to be informed and served in French.”
As well:
• “Recognize the predominant use of English in Canada and North America and the fact that, given this context, it is imperative that French receive increased protection and promotion.”
• “Recognize that the Act’s purpose is to promote the advancement of the substantive equality of status and use of English and French and to protect official language minority communities.”
• “Recognize linguistic dynamics in the provinces and territories, that is, that French is the official language of Quebec...[and] that...Quebec must respect certain protections provided by the Constitution for both official languages (legislatures and courts).”
• “Recognize, in the preamble to the Act, that the government must protect and support the key institutions of official language minority communities in order to support their vitality and fulfill commitments towards them.”
