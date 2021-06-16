The Trudeau government's coming amendment of the Official Languages Act, expected before the end of the latest parliamentary session, will state that French is the official language of Quebec, according to media reports.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that French must be protected and promoted not only outside Quebec, but in the province.
The results, reports say, for example, are that employees working for federally chartered companies can work in French in Quebec and that companies with 50 or more employees will be required to communicate with those employees in French if those employees desire that.
Reports also say the new Official Languages Act will retain the federal government's obligations to the English official-language minority of Quebec, and that Official Languages Minister Mélanie Joly and Justice Minister David Lametti have communicated this to English rights organizations.
Contacted by The Suburban, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather assured that, notwithstanding the change, English "will remain an official language of the legislature and courts," as stated in Section 133 of the British North America Act.
"That is our position," Housefather said. "The Liberal Government will never agree to anything that reduces the rights of the English-speaking community under the Canadian constitution."
Section 133 states: "Either the English or the French language may be used by any person in the debates of the Houses of the Parliament of Canada and of the Houses of the Legislature of Quebec; and both those languages shall be used in the respective records and journals of those Houses; and either of those languages may be used by any person or in any pleading or process in or issuing from any court of Canada established under this Act, and in or from all or any of the courts of Quebec.
"The Acts of the Parliament of Canada and of the Legislature of Quebec shall be printed and published in both those languages."
Columnist William Johnson, who passed away in 2020, repeatedly made the case that English is an official language of Quebec.
"The two most central functions of any state are the adopting of legislation by its legislature and maintaining of the rule of law and equal justice for all through the judicial system," Johnson wrote in a 2018 article published in The Metropolitain. "Since 1867, English has been constitutionalized as an equal and official language of the provincial legislature and the provincial courts. Every single law passed since Quebec was created as a province to this day was passed in English as well as French, under both federalist and separatist Quebec governments.
"Any law not passed in English was declared unconstitutional and void. That’s the very essence of an official language. And that Section 133 has never been rescinded. Its intent was confirmed by the 1982 Constitution Act. No law passed by the Quebec legislature can or did abolish the official status of English. The Charter of the French Language in 1977 pretended to, but that pretention was struck down unanimously in 1979 by the Supreme Court of Canada in Quebec (AG) v. Blaikie."
Johnson also pointed out that Quebec politicians, federalist and separatist, have denied that English is an official language of Quebec.
From his 2018 article, quoting politicians of the time:
"Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée: 'To put the two languages on an equal footing is to stamp on the French language. In Quebec, the official and common language is French. English is an important language, but it is not an official and common language.'
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault (now Premier): 'No. The official language is French.'
[Then-Premier] Philippe Couillard: 'We all know that French is the only official language of Quebec.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.