Official bilingualism for Montreal?

Balarama Holness’ Mouvement Montréal has issued a partial platform, dealing with housing, transport, sports and leisure and economic relaunch.
One element of the program sure to rile some feathers and be of great interest in the city’s west end is the Inclusive Language Rights plank of the MM platform.
The new party is calling for official recognition of Montreal as a bilingual (French and English) metropolis, which would require a change to the very first article of the city charter which designates the city a francophone city, replacing it with language making it a multicultural and bilingual one.
With the Plante administration recently announcing a 24-point plan to promote French in Montreal along with a language commissioner, and Ensemble Montreal’s Hadrien Parizeau proposing a Conseil montréalais de la langue française (which was adopted by Montreal city council), it’s a radical departure from the norm on the municipal scene, with Holness stating “Quebec is a distinct Francophone society in Canada, and Montreal is a distinct multicultural, bilingual city within Quebec.”
The Mouvement Montréal plan includes the immediate translation of all government documents, reports, and publicly accessible information into both French and English languages.
All government websites and portals would need updating to be fully accessible in both French and English and the city would review and revise municipal hiring processes “to encourage anglophones with functional-level, but not high-level, French language knowledge” to apply for government positions. It also calls for a by-law allowing public and private businesses to operate in both the French and English languages and the offering of subsidized French language and English language classes for all.
Holness said that while maintaining and celebrating Montreal’s bilingual reality, he and his party will continue to protect the French language, adding that the provincial government’s use of the notwithstanding clause to shield its language legislation from constitutional challenges is problematic and said the Trudeau government’s Bill 32 could make Quebec anglos second-class citizens.
“If we are to uphold a true democracy in Montreal, if we are to get the economy booming again, and if we are to position ourselves as a global leader that attracts foreign investment,” he says, “we must embrace the bilingualism of our city! Doing so will not and does not take away from the centrality of Francophone culture and language in Montreal. It merely enhances it.”
