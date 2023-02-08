CBRE Canada reports that office vacancy rates reached new highs in the Greater Montreal area in the fourth quarter of 2022, three years after the COVID pandemic began and many people began working from home.
CBRE Canada provides commercial real estate services.
The report says the GMA vacancy rate increased 80 basis points and reached a new high of 17 percent, since COVID was declared a pandemic.
There was some mixed news for the "central business district" (downtown) — the vacancy rate for Class A buildings decreased 50 basis points. However, Class B vacancy increased by 110 basis points. The result is an overall 16 percent vacancy rate downtown, and a 10-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2022.
Montreal's suburbs fared worse, with the vacancy rate increasing by 150 basis points to 18.3 percent.The highest vacancy rates were on the South Shore and what is termed Midtown-East.
The CBRE report attributes the current office vacancy situation to "economic volatility and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming recession.
"Firms are taking longer to finalize decisions and are airing on the side of caution when it comes to capital expenditures.
As well, some companies, such as pharmaceutical, law, financial and engineering firms, are downsizing their office spaces from 30,000 to 15,000 square feet.
"Workforce shortages, work from home policies, and office space optimization continue to contribute to the contraction of occupied space in the GMA."
Asked for a reaction, Jessica Bouchard, Senior Director, Content Strategy, Economic Affairs and Downtown Relaunch, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, told The Suburban that "the availability rate in commercial buildings in downtown Montreal is an indicator that we monitor closely.
"We are acting on this decisive issue for the revival of our downtown through our 'I love working downtown' initiative by offering solutions to businesses for the management of their office space surplus. A recent study by the Chamber predicts that the availability rate of office space in downtown Montreal could rise to 21 percent if nothing is done to absorb the ongoing shock."
Bouchard added that, for this reason, the Chamber "developed a platform for companies wishing to optimize the use of their office space or share it with partners. At the same time, we are pursuing other actions to encourage the presence of workers in the downtown area, an essential condition to ensure the revival of the sector and ultimately lively and vibrant offices."
