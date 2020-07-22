The Montreal police released its Police Arrest Policy last week, a first in Quebec. The policy establishes clear guidelines to prevent unfounded or random arrests, in response to the need for transparent guidelines in the arrest process.
The policy resulted from 160 external consultations with members of different ethnocultural communities, community-based self-help organizations and citizen consultation roundtables.
The Black Coalition of Quebec expressed its dissatisfaction with the results of the new policy.
Arrests conducted by police officers on a daily basis allow, among other things, for officers to respond to 911 calls and citizen complaints, to prevent incivilities and violations of laws and regulations, to assist vulnerable people or to carry out investigations. They must be based on “observable facts.” This is the essence of the SPVM’s policy of police arrest: to establish guidelines to prevent unfounded or seemingly random arrests.
“Today, the SPVM becomes the first police force in Quebec to have such a policy,” SPVM Director Sylvain Caron said in a statement to the press. “For the first time, a policy establishes that an inquiry must be based on observable facts without discriminatory grounds, regardless of actual or perceived ethnocultural identity, religion, gender, identity, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.”
The SPVM stated a recognition of the issue of systemic racism and the existence of disparities in police arrests caused by systemic biases.
“Following the demonstrations, the multiple public denunciations, the complaints, the multiple reports exposing the brutal reality of the existence of systemic discrimination, the SPVM had no choice. After several decades of denial, the SPVM acknowledged the existence of systemic discrimination within its ranks.” The Black Coalition of Quebec (BCQ) said in a statement. They are calling the new policy “A blank check for police officers”.
The BCQ stated that the formulation of this policy in its current form is far from satisfying for the Black Coalition of Quebec. “Citizens are entitled to better. The thousands of victims of the illegal behaviour of the police who knock on our doors deserve better.” they said. “In all likelihood, given its lack of teeth in its current formulation, the SPVM’s new arrest policy will be the equivalent of a sword in the water.”
“I assure you that this is not the end game,” Caron said. “There is still work to be done, I am well aware of that. This policy will continue to evolve over time. We are flexible and open to exploring this further.”
(0) comments
