The Old Brewery Mission’s latest project offering 12 studio apartments to homeless women was inaugurated Friday.
The Voisines de Lartigue project provides women with a safe living environment allowing them to develop their autonomy and regain control of their lives. The new homes accommodate women who are sufficiently independent to live in a community and who require less psychosocial support.
The building is located around the corner from the Mission’s Patricia Mckenzie Pavilion, an emergency services and women's shelter.
This proximity makes it possible to offer residents daily accompaniment and support services and a dedicated team of social workers and psychosocial counselors accompany each woman towards complete reintegration into the community. The Mission acquired the three-storey building in 2021 at a cost of $1.7 million and completed renovations last August. It’s one of four new properties for the Mission which have added nearly 70 units to the organization's portfolio of 332 existing units.
The $3-million-project is part of the Canada-Québec housing agreement and Rapid Housing Initiative. The federal government is contributing $840,187 and rent subsidies from Quebec City allow residents to pay 25% of their income on housing, a $1.5 million over 20 years. The city of Montreal will provide technical support and ensure viability of the project and long-term maintenance of housing affordability.
“The additional supply of supportive housing meeting the specific needs of women is very good news said Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister responsible for Social Services. “The fight against homelessness is a priority for Quebec and I am very happy to see all the partners pulling together to support the organizations that work there on a daily basis.”
