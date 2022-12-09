All parties in the National Assembly approved Friday a CAQ-introduced law in which MNAs can choose not to pledge allegiance to King Charles or any future British monarch before sitting in the Chamber.
They can instead just pledge allegiance to the people of Quebec.
The CAQ motion had been introduced on Tuesday. Section 128 of Canada's 1867 Constitution Act requires the pledging of allegiance to whoever is on the British throne.
Three PQ MNAs who had refused to do so will now be able to enter the Chamber when sessions resume in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.