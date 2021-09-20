Bret Stephens, the Pulitzer Prize journalist and current New York Times opinion columnist, is the featured speaker at an Honest Reporting Canada Zoom briefing this week regarding Israel's ongoing battle against global mainstream media bias and misinformation.
The "Weapons of Mass Misinformation: The Inside Story on Israel's Losing Battle with the Media" event, which all are free to join, takes place 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday Sept. 23. Honest Reporting Canada "promotes fairness and accuracy in Canadian media coverage of Israel and the Middle East."
"It's no secret that Israel doesn't get a fair shake in the news media," says an Honest Reporting Canada Facebook posting. "Rarely is Israel defended, and rarer still is a brave voice who will put themselves on the line in the defense of the Jewish State."
The posting points out that Bret Stephens, who also wrote for The Wall Street Journal and was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post is "one of the most well-regarded voices in the world when it comes to defending Israel in the news media.
"In a sea of moral equivalency, Bret Stephens stands apart in his vocal advocacy for truth. He will discuss whether truth has any hope in a world of disinformation."
To join the event, the link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82523991496 and the Zoom ID is 825 2399 1496. For more information, call 647-374-4685. No registration is required.
