Nurses and others in the health care field are scoffing at the Quebec government's plan to offer bonuses to keep full-time nurses in the public system, saying the hated mandatory overtime is the real issue to be solved.
Premier François Legault recently announced what he called a "mini-revolution," an injection of $1 billion into a health care system which is lacking 4,000 nurses. Also, those in the health care system who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 will be suspended without pay.
The planned bonuses include $15,000 for current full-time nurses in the public sector, and for part-time nurses who become full-time. Those who return from retirement to full-time will get $12,000 and full-time nurses in regions with acute personnel shortages will get $18,000.
The issue some health care workers have is that mandatory overtime will be reduced, but not eliminated; and that health care workers other than nurses are not getting a bonus.
And according to reports, a health care workers union representing such personnel as medical technicians put a stop to voting on Quebec's latest contract offer. Union interim president Robert Comeau told the media his members were informed in June there was no more available funding for the public sector, that his members work with nurses and their sector is also facing personnel shortages.
The "mini-revolution" sounds like an allusion to the Quiet Revolution (Revolution tranquille). Legault seems to think that he is bolstering Quebec "national interests" as was done in the 60s. Unfortunately, mass-firing medical staff then, using rushed legislation, preventing them from protesting afterwards will likely lead to a further brain drain in our medical sector. Quebec will, as result, be even more reliant on Canada than it is already ashamed to admit.
