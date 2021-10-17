Several unions that are connected to the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) released statements encouraging their members to refuse mandatory overtime this weekend as they claim that the practice is abusive and destroys their chances of recruiting much needed professionals to work in the public health-care sector.
The unions have also requested that authorities overseeing the health-care network do not to impose additional shifts this weekend. This demonstration is part of a campaign organized by the FIQ to put an end to mandatory weekend overtime.
“If the managers don’t understand this last cry for help, health-care professionals will refuse all obligations to work overtime that put their health or that of their patients in danger, all while respecting their physical and mental capabilities,” read a statement issued by the president of the Syndicat interprofessionnel du CHU de Québec (SICHU-FIQ), Nancy Hogan, on Friday.
The Quebec government announced that it will offer bonuses of up to several thousand dollars to encourage nurses to return to the public health sector in order to stabilize the system while making it possible for those who have remained on board to return to more stable work schedules.
However, the unions are asking that mandatory weekend overtime not be used in the interim as it will cause addtional shortages that will inevitably add to the number of addtional staff needed. The idea is not to get caught up in a bad cycle where the shortage continues to increase as it is being refilled.
“By holding health-care workers as prisoners, mandatory weekend overtime has a serious impact on the personal and family lives of these workers. This is the message we want to remind employers of this weekend,” Interim president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l’Outaouais, Karine D’Auteuil, stated.
The FIQ sent a formal notice to Health Minister Christian Dubé on Friday urging that abusive use of mandatory weekend overtime must be ended by November 15th, the same date that health care workers who are not adequately vaccinated are slated to be let go without pay.
"For now health-care managers will need to reorganize their services," Dubé said. "They need to put water in their wine in order to try to find innovative solution,"
