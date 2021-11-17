A joint complaint urging the government to stop using ministerial decrees to regulate working hours was filed by several Quebec nurses’ to the province’s labour court against the Quebec government.
The ministerial decree enabled the government to suspend clauses in collective agreements. The unions’ position is that only consultation can guarantee success.
During an earlier press conference on November 8, the unions denounced a ministerial decree that gave nurses a $15,000 bonus to work full-time in the public sector.
The bonuses were not negotiated with unions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.