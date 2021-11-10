Following the death of Joyce Echaquan, the Ordre des Infirmières et Infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) began discusssions to address systemic racism in the health care network in relation to Indigenous people.
According to OIIQ President Luc Mathieu, the OIIQ intends to strengthen committments aimed at reflecting diversity, and efforts related to inclusivity specific to Indigenous communities.
The OIIQ issued a statement claiming that it wants to "foster nursing practices that promote humility, cultural safety and promote partnership and trust".
The Order stated that it is committed to creating a working group which will include Indigenous voices in order to monitor systemic and individualized racism. it also intends to initiate training activities with Indigenous communities with the goal of developing cultural communication skills.
The Order's Professional Examination Committee has also been summoned to consider evaluating its members' level of knowledge when it comes to cultural sensitivity in a professional context.
