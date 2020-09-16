‘NOUS AUSSI’ is the name of this remarkable mural in tribute to frontline health workers by artist Patrick Forchild of the Mural Project unveiled last week at the Jewish General Hospital. The mural was an initiative of Israeli Consul-General David Levy who involved the Dean of Montreal’s Consular Corps Mexican Consul-General Alejandro Estivill in getting some 15 Consulates to contribute to this public gift. The Jewish General Foundation also offered invaluable aid in seeing this project to realization. The JGH was the lead hospital designated by Quebec in the fight against Covid. The leaves on the mural reflect the symbol of the JGH and is a tribute to its leadership role.

