Notre-Prom-de-Grace

Birds, bees, the sun in the sky and leaves in the trees. That means thousands of Montreal teenagers are gearing up for their final push towards graduation with visions of summer vaycay in mind.
And of course, prom.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to go shopping for a brand new, glitzy, glamorous get-up to party the night away in style, and several local organizations have again geared up to give every kid who wants to, a chance to get swanky for a night.
Notre-Prom-de-Grâce is back for its fourth year offering gently worn dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry, purses and other accessories for grad-going teens. It’s the perfect opportunity for spring cleaners and closet sorters to do something useful with that blazer, dress, purse or tie, while the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle for the next generation.
The free boutique opens its doors on Sunday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint-Raymond Centre, 5600 Upper Lachine. You can bring in donations up until May 12.
