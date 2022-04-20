Looking outside your window right now, your mind might not automatically turn to visions of bouncy dresses, heels, suits and cheery outdoor photo sessions. But weather notwithstanding, for thousands of Montreal kids this summer, it's all about prom.
This week, Notre-Prom-de-Grace kicks into full gear after a long pandemic-caused hiatus.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a family that can afford expensive formalwear for these important milestones, and a team at the NDG Community Council is working to ensure that nobody gets excluded from the opportunity.
After a smashing success in 2018 and 2019 the program is back providing formalwear for neighborhood youth who can't afford the customary attire for these special events, as well as those who view the considerable expense as wasteful for an item that may only be used once or twice.
Run by community organizer Sharon Sweeney and a team of dedicated volunteers, this year's project has been condensed with two to three weeks to collect donations of gently worn dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry, purses and other accessories.
“In the past a lot came in. We were very surprised,” she told The Suburban. “I have a lot of volunteers and neighborhood people who know others who are fortunate enough to have a lot of these items. A lot of people opened up their networks to us as well, so we got a lot of dresses, a lot of donations, but we always need more.” In its first year, more than 80 neighbourhood kids walked out newly outfitted for prom. “What we're trying to get across to the kids and their parents is that not everybody wants brand new things, especially a prom dress that they will wear maybe once or twice, and that they can reduce, re-use and recycle. I try to come at it from that angle. It's a switch, we need to change our thinking.”
This year's campaign got off to a late start and there are about 100 dresses leftover from their last large collection, “but we still need more” she says, “because there’s every kind of kid with every kind of fashion sense, and in every size and shape. We need a lot to let them know that they have a real choice and can make it feel like a special event.” Indeed, that they can take something that's not new, make it their own and rock it come prom night.
While the earlier version of Notre-Prom-de-Grace had kids sitting outside in a line before the door was opened, this year’s free boutique day on Sunday, May 15 will be by appointment. Local youth need only register online for a slot and they will be welcomed and shown racks of clothing which they can try on and discuss with volunteers. “We're going to make a nice visit out of it,” she says “and let them see that it's a good thing to take something that's gently used.”
Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfAUU75jWVkNHoqk18oHWikZK4n1ILSHzJzA4Ovu43_nzSNFg/viewform
To donate items, email sharonsweeney@ndg.ca
