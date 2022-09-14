Notre-Dame-de-Grâce comprises Montreal West and the part of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce south of Côte-Saint-Luc Road. With a population of 72,520 and 46,268 electors, the riding has 18,185 families, is 48.3% English speaking (24.2% French speaking) and more than a third (34.2%) are visible minorities. In 2018 with voter turnout of 56.14%, Kathleen Weil won 62.98% of NDG voters, 13,677 votes over her nearest rival, Québec Solidaire’s Kathleen Gudmundsson. Weil announced her retirement earlier this year.
Quebec Liberal Party
Desiree McGraw was named among Canada’s 100 most influential women by the Financial Post. Former senior policy advisor for international cooperation in Paul Martin’s administration between 2003 and 2006, she served as interim chief of staff and policy director for the Minister of International Cooperation. McGraw was co-founder of the Climate Reality Project for Canada and served as CEO of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation in Montreal from 2008 to 2015 and as President of Pearson College until 2019.
Bloc Montréal
Balarama Holness gained notoriety in 2018 by winning Montrealers’ support to force the city to launch a public inquiry into systemic racism and discrimination and launching grassroots organization Montreal in Action. A social entrepreneur and 2010 Grey Cup winner with the Montreal Alouettes, he holds a Masters of Education from the University of New Brunswick and a Juris Doctor (JD) and Bachelor of Civil Laws (BCL) from McGill University. In 2021, he ran for mayor with his Mouvement Montréal party.
Canadian Party of Quebec
Constantine Eliadis spent the last 20 years in senior management and leadership roles in energy conservation, renewables and sustainable development, and led the development of an $800 million conservation program portfolio at the Ontario Power Authority. Long-time board director of Sustainable Buildings Canada, he has been retained to facilitate more than 500 high performance building design workshops on behalf of Enbridge Gas Distribution conservation programs.
Conservative Party of Quebec
Dr. Roy Eappen is a medical specialist in endocrinology and internal medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital and assistant professor in the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University. Growing up in NDG, Eappen co-founded the Réseau Liberté-Québec in 2010 and as an ardent advocate of healthcare reform, says “it’s not universal healthcare if you can’t get timely access,” and wants hospital funding to follow patients.
Coalition Avenir Québec
Genevieve Lemay has a Bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the Université de Montréal and a certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University in New York. “Geneviève stands out for her sense of duty, dedication and open-mindedness,” reads her bio. “Determined and versatile, she is a true source of inspiration for an entire generation of women.”
Green Party
Alex Tyrrell is an eco-socialist activist and was elected party leader in 2013. He holds a Bachelor’s in Environmental Science from Concordia University. He sees the struggles for social justice and environmental protection as inseparable social movements to be supported by progressive political parties. He has run 10 times in different regions since 2012.
Parti Québécois
Cloé Rose Jenneau studies law at Université de Sherbrooke and has volunteered for many community organizations. The 19-year-old Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu native began her political involvement in 2019 on the team of Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin and wants to promote involvement of young people, especially women. In 2021 she ran in Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle, the Bloc’s youngest female candidate.
Québec Solidaire
Elisabeth Labelle studied journalism at Concordia’s Loyola campus where she cultivated an interest in social causes, covered the climate movement by documenting youth mobilization, and settled in NDG after her studies. She works as an editor of a creative social impact agency and is particularly concerned with the climate emergency, housing crisis and defending women’s rights.
