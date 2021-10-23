Quebec’s notaries are lauding the governments family law reform, calling it a “remarkable initiative.”
The Chambre des notaires welcomed the government's tabling of Bill 2 on Thursday, the reform of family law in matters of parentage and amending the Civil Code with regard to rights of persons and civil status.
The government is clearly demonstrating its concrete commitment to reviewing the foundations of family law, which have not been reviewed for nearly 40 years says the Chambre. "Putting the protection of the rights of the most vulnerable, such as children, at the heart of legislative reform is extremely commendable and goes in the very spirit of what the Chambre has been advocating for many years,” said Chambre president Hélène Potvin. “Having a law that is consistent with today's realities is in line with our 2018 Citizens' Commission on Family Law, which allowed us to fully appreciate the need to modernize our laws to respond to new family models.”
The bill tabled last week by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette is broken down into several key measures: Improving parentage, adoption and supplementary guardianship practices; a new obligation to consider domestic violence in all decisions concerning the child; universal eligibility for legal aid for all children who are the subject of a youth protection intervention; support for children and families in the event of the death of a parent; legal framework for surrogacy in order to ensure the protection of the unborn child as well as of the woman carrying it; better access to knowledge of origins for children adopted or born from gamete donation; modernization of legislation to better meet the needs of LGBTQ families.
Today's society is made up of different family models and the law restores the balance of legal protections for everyone who makes them up, says the Chambre, which also praised the recognition of common-law spouses in certain circumstances, as well as the greater accessibility to knowledge of the origins of adopted children. “The Chambre will take the time to analyze the bill in detail, but reaffirms its full cooperation in advancing the bill.”
To learn more visit https://www.justice.gouv.qc.ca/dossiers/famille/
