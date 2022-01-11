Non-vaxxed adults will soon have to pay health contribution: Legault

The Quebec government will soon force adults who are not vaccinated to pay a fee unless they have medical reasons for not getting the dose, Premier François Legault said at his press conference Tuesday.
"We're looking for a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons," he said. "Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution...The vaccine is the key to fight the virus." Legault did not specify an amount, but said $50 to $100 is "not enough."
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Santé Québec reported that there were 8,710 new cases in the past 24 hours, a significant decrease from recent days. Significantly, today's graphic omits how much more likely an unvaccinated person will be infected compared to an vaccinated person — Monday's number was 0.7 times, down significantly from previous weeks. The graphic also says an unvaccinated person is 7.1 times more likely to be hospitalized, down from 7.6 times yesterday. Today, there are 2,742 people in hospital for and with COVID.
Legault also said Quebec needs 1,000 more people to work in hospitals and 1,500 more to work in public long-term care homes (CHSLDs) to protect the healthcare system in the next few weeks.
"For CHSLDs, the situation is difficult but it doesn't compare to what we saw during the first wave," the Premier said. "We have a lot more workers and almost all residents have their three doses."
The press conference comes a day after Horacio Arruda resigned as Public Health Director. Legault introduced Arruda's interim replacement, Dr. Luc Boileau, who has been president of the l’Institut national d’excellence en santé et services sociaux.
"I want to say a huge thank you to Doctor Arruda for the good he has done to protect Quebecers," Legault said.
Discrimination now, why not tax the Obese, smokers, those that don't eat well or stay in physical health? We will fight you in court and you will lose, we will not pay a tax for staying healthy. See you in court!
