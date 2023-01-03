A woman in her 30s was shot while sitting at the wheel of her parked car in Town of Mont-Royal Sunday night. The woman was in critical condition in hospital after the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Côte-de-Liesse near Lucerne, and is now out of danger. According to Montreal Police, who responded to reports of gunfire in the area, another passenger in the parked vehicle fled the scene and a third was not injured. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Police have not identified any suspects and have not reported any motive to the shooting.
