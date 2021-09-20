No surprise in Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel, which has been a Liberal stronghold for decades and is largely viewed as one of the safest Liberal seats in the country.
First elected as Member of Parliament for the east-end riding in 2019, incumbent Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio garnered 29,723 ballots, or 69.7% of the vote as of midnight, wiht 200 of 201 polls counted. Lattanzio eclipsed her nearest rival, the Conservatives’ Louis Ialenti, who picked up 4503 votes or 10.6%. NDP candidate Alicia Di Tullio received 3,392 votes, and Laurence Massey picked up 3434 votes for the Bloc Québécois. People's Party of Canada candidate Daniele Ritacca was the choice for 1,595 electors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.