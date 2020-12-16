Progress on the long-awaited Hippodrome housing project in Snowdon has not budged “by even an inch” under Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, area councillor Marvin Rotrand wrote in a message to constituents.
As well, “nothing will happen on the proposed Cavendish extension as no funds are budgeted for at least the next five years — and that is just to supposedly start the project,” Rotrand told The Suburban.
Rotrand wrote to constituents that Plante is “now in her fourth year as Mayor and has made little progress over the course of her mandate for many promised major projects.
“The City is now the owner of the [Hippodrome] site but none of the files connected to actually building there have progressed by even an inch,” he added. “In exchange for obtaining the Hippodrome land from the province several years ago, the city accepted the legal responsibility of extending Cavendish Boulevard to connect across the railway tracks to the portion of Cavendish, which is in the City of Côte St. Luc.”
Rotrand said the Montreal budget adopted last week in a 34-to-25 vote, which he voted against, “has no immediate money for the Cavendish extension.
“The city estimates the cost will be $245 million. The budget proposed to spend only after 2025. Once again, the goalposts are moved back and nothing has happened.”
Rotrand has since said, in a letter to Côte St. Luc council, he was told by executive committee member Eric Alan Caldwell that Montreal “would not proceed as Cavendish would become an ‘autoroute like Décarie’ and is a “project from another century.’”
This answer “was truly astounding,” Rotrand added.
According to media reports, Caldwell says the project is being “rethought.” The Plante administration told the media the Cavendish link is still a priority and an update is expected to be announced next year.
Rotrand wrote to his constituents that the Hippodrome project and the Cavendish link are both in Montreal’s interest.
“The site is a hedge against urban sprawl and would add to the municipal tax base. Moreover, the budget does not have a penny for infrastructure on the Hippodrome site itself. Previous city estimates are that about $100 million is needed in public expenditures for water pipes, sewers, lighting, roads, sidewalks, etc.
“Adding facilities such as recreation centres, libraries, etc. to the site to accommodate the thousands of new residents who will ultimately live there also needs to be budgeted and planned for. These costs, however, will represent a net investment as the tax base of Montreal would significantly expand as new homes are built and residents move into the neighbourhood.”
Rotrand said the Montreal budget proposes “$0 for the Hippodrome.
“The City’s projections for 2022 are also zero. The City says it hopes to spend $40 million between 2025 and 2030, but the fine print suggests almost all of that will be to reconfigure intersections such as Décarie and Jean-Talon or to extend Royalmount Avenue to Cavendish. None of this offers much hope that there will ever be housing built at the Hippodrome as long as the current administration is in power. I’m hopeful voters will elect a new and more pragmatic administration next November during the municipal elections.”
The councillor argued that “no administration in Canada is as ideological on the far green spectrum as is the Plante group.
“The next city administration will inherit the Hippodrome and Cavendish files much as they were in 2017 as no progress has been made at all.”
Contacted by The Suburban, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said that “considering all the new development along the Decarie corridor from Royalmount to the Hippodrome, we are closer now [to the link] than we have ever been.
“We have to keep at it,’’ he added. “Montreal and four mayors, myself, Philippe Roy of TMR, Sue Montgomery of CDN-NDG and Alan DeSousa of St. Laurent all agree on a route and CP is cooperating. Eric Alan Caldwell, the Montreal Executive Committee member responsible for transit, is speaking with me regularly and understands how important this is for Montreal.”
Brownstein said the next step is to. “.... get Montreal to bring the project to the Quebec government’s environmental public hearings bureau (BAPE)” as “soon as possible and no later than May 1, 2021
“We have a roadmap for an eco responsible extension, including rapid transit (an eventual tramway) bike and walking paths and a five minute drive from the Cavendish Mall to Decarie and the Namur and De la Savane Metro stations which will also connect to a future train station at Decarie Square on the existing tracks being used for the train that presently stops in Montreal West and goes all the way to Saint Jerome.
“That’s the vision we all share and we need to keep pushing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.