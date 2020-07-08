No plans for MoWest mask wearing bylaw: Mayor

Montreal West has no plans to implement a bylaw requiring the wearing of masks in public places, but is still strongly recommending they be worn, Mayor Beny Masella said in response to a question at the late June videoconferenced council meeting.
Côte St. Luc's own bylaw requiring the wearing of masks in local stores and municipal buildings took full effect July 1, and the Quebec government announced that mask wearing will be required on public transit for those over 12 years old beginning July 13, and fully July 27.
Masella said a determining factor for the town regarding this issue is the ability to enforce.
"We don't have the resources necessary to properly enforce a bylaw — however, we're going to continue to increase people's awareness and sensitivity to the benefits of wearing a mask," the Mayor added. "It's a very valid question, and unfortunately, I don't necessarily believe a bylaw is the right way to go now. We prefer to increase sensitivity to the benefits of wearing a mask."
Masella, in his monthly Mayor's report, noted that "in this 16th week of confinement, we have seen the potential downside of rapid deconfinement down south. Rather than things getting back to normal, they are faced with a further stop. I am not sure that is what we want or need.
"So, I will continue to advocate for a slow and steady progression. And I will continue to advocate for maintaining certain small measures that have immensely positive effects on controlling the spread of the virus. Let’s continue to follow proper sanitary guidelines including social distancing and frequent hand-washing. Furthermore, when you cannot respect the guidelines for social distancing, wear a face mask. Its not that difficult!"
