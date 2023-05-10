Hampstead has no plans "at the moment" to join the City of Côte St. Luc's lawsuit against Quebec's language law Bill 96, Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban following the May 1 town council meeting.
Montreal West and Westmount joined the lawsuit in resolutions at their respective council meetings last month.
The Suburban asked Levi about Hampstead's stance after noticing that there was no agenda item regarding a joining of the lawsuit on the May 1 meeting agenda.
"We have no plans on joining at the moment," The Mayor said.
Is it possible Hampstead may join at some point, we asked.
"I don't know what the future holds, but at the present time, we have no immediate plans to do so. Historically, we have not been successful, and we have seen a pattern of unsuccessful municipal suits brought forward, and with this particular suit, if we would join, it would be strictly symbolic and political, because whatever the outcome of the decision would be, would apply to Hampstead as well. For this reason, we decided to sit on the sidelines."
The provisions of Bill 96 being targeted are the prohibition for contracts to be written in a language other than French, “even if both parties agree,”; allowing OQLF inspectors to inspect and seize, at any time without notice, any documents, equipment and computers from any municipal body; that cities have to declare in resolutions that they want to maintain their bilingual status if the English mother tongue population is below 50 percent; that the Language minister or another designated minister can withhold provincial government grants to a city if they don’t comply with any provision of the law; and that a city has to punish any employee who does not comply with Bill 96.
Regarding bilingual status, Côte St. Luc had to pass a resolution declaring it wants to retain it as the city has less than 50 percent mother tongue anglophones. Montreal West, Hampstead and Westmount did not have to do so.
