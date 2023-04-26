The City of Côte St. Luc has specified that a permit is not needed for a lemonade stand on its territory, but with an important caveat."No permit necessary for a lemonade stand," replied public affairs and communications director Darryl Levine to resident Marla Vineberg-Emery. "In the event, however, that the lemonade stand grows into a multi-location business empire operating from driveways across Côte Saint-Luc (and the world), we'll have to review our by-laws."
The reply - on the CSL Facebook page - was followed by a smile emoji, clearly indicating the latter part was a joke. The CSL post was made known to The Suburban following the April 18 council meeting, when Levine was complimented on his response by Councillor Oren Sebag.The responses on Facebook were complimentary as well.
"Is the City of Côte St. Luc using the same social media guru as Wendy's?" asked Sheldon Rozansky. "This is the best reply I have seen from the City of Côte St. Luc so far!" wrote Nicky Haddad. Vineberg-Emery was pleased with the serious part of the response. "We don't have a driveway and thank God CSL allows kids to have lemonade stands like the good old days!" she wrote.
Michael Benitah was very amused. "I will make a screenshot and make 3,000 T-shirts with this question. This is the best one we've had so far!" Eyal Gamliel suggested that "the response should be on the back of the T-shirt — priceless." Vineberg-Emery asked Benitah why he found the question funny.
"There's other municipalities that don't allow kids to have a lemonade stand without a permit. When I was a kid, you just did it when you felt like it."
Benitah asked Vineberg-Emery to "please give me one example of a municipality (excluding all municipalities in North Korea) where kids need a permit for a lemonade stand. Just one."
(We did a little research. According to rocketlawyer.com, in the United States, "despite tradition, many cities and states consider a kid's lemonade stand to be just like any other business operation. This effectively means that if your child launches a business and earns money, they need to do so legally or you could end up paying the price for them....If your kid is only serving family or friends at your home, a license may not be needed. However, if the stand is open to the public, even if it is on your private property, the majority of states will require you or your child to obtain a permit or license." States that do not require a permit include New York, California, Colorado, Vermont and 10 others.)
Mitchell Simon posted to Benitah that "you are missing the point as to what people are commenting on. Not about the fact that any municipality may or may not require permits for such an activity, but they are more enjoying the playful way, in which the city of CSL has replied to the question. With a playful, positive and funny banter."
Edward Katz helpfully asked if an Orange Julep could be set up in CSL with or without a permit.
Lorne Brookman declared that CSL "won FB today… well played!
Côte St. Luc's lemonade response reminded me of the time former Mayor Robert Libman jokingly said something to the effect to a resident that the right to park on the street overnight in CSL if a driveway is filled with cars was not covered by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This caused me to break out in uncontrollable laughter during that council meeting.
