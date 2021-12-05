No new COVID restrictions for holiday season: Legault

There will be no new COVID restrictions for the holiday season, Premier François Legault has announced.
And while Health Minister Christian Dubé earlier told reporters no more than 10 people should gather in a home for the holidays, Legault wants to allow up to 25.
"We're not planning to add instructions," Legault told reporters at a vaccination center in Lévis, Que. "I know Quebecers well enough to know that there are many people fed up with the current measures."
The Premier also said he does not like the recent high numbers of new cases and that they are being monitored.
"It's under control," Legault said. "The key is to monitor the number of hospitalizations. As long as we stay at low levels, it remains under control."
Legault also said that 37 percent of children have been vaccinated, and that it is five to 11 year olds who largely account for the current new case numbers.
