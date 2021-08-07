Masks and social-distancing will no longer be required in classrooms for CEGEP and University students in Quebec as of September Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann announced on Friday.
According to McCann, the decision resulted from the response by students to the vaccination campaign. "I am pleased to know that with your involvement, we are now able to plan for a true back-to-school experience," she said.
The regulations will vary from school to school, depending on the percentage of students attending the institution who have been vaccinated. Students attending schools which may be deemed to present a higher epidemiological risk, based on the number of vaccinated students, will have to adhere to additional measures.
Schools that present a deemed risk will not be permitted to hold orientation activities at the start of the school year and students will have to wear masks at all times except when eating a meal. All students will be allowed to remove their masks once seated in the classrooms and social-distancing will not be required in the same context. Students will be able to resume working with their peers in groups while in their respective classrooms. Masks and distancing will continue to be required in common areas of such schools.
Only students who have been double-vaxed will have access to sports and other extracurricular activities.
