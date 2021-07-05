There will be no lockdowns this fall in Quebec even if COVID-19 cases rise, particularly for fully vaccinated Quebecers, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday.
Dubé said after COVID-related restrictions that have taken place for the last 16 months, fully vaccinated Quebecers should be able to receive even non-essential services as the weather gets colder.
During some phases of COVID in the past year, stores and sections of stores offering non-essential services were closed or blocked off.
Dubé also said Quebec has to make societal choices and once again urged everyone to be vaccinated to reach the goal of 75 percent of those 12 and over receiving two vaccine doses, so that, amongst other returns to normalcy, students can attend school in person. He announced that as of July 6, Quebecers can make an appointment on Clic Santé for a second vaccine dose four weeks after the first. A further update on vaccines is coming Thursday.
Dubé's announcements came on a day when there were only 49 new COVID cases in the entire province, only 17 in Montreal and only 10 in Laval.
