Stores in Quebec will not have to limit the amount of customers they can have in their establishments as of Monday July 12, which means no more lengthy line-ups, the Quebec government announced.
This in light of 80 percent of Quebecers over 12 receiving at least one vaccine dose, and 39 percent receiving two.
However, face masks will still have to be worn, even by those fully vaccinated. As well, the stores will still have to make sure customers stay at least one metre apart. The required distance had been two metres, which still applies to singing and intense gym activity.
Montrealers have seen sometimes major line-ups at various establishments, especially at Zara, Uniqlo, Foot Locker and the Apple Store in various malls.
Quebec also announced indoor and outdoor venues with fixed seats have to make sure there is an empty seat between people who don't live together. For amateur sports with fixed seats, there can be a maximum of 100 people outside and 50 inside.
