No in-person council meetings yet in Hampstead; Mayor

There will not yet be a return to in-person council meetings in Hampstead, notwithstanding the provincial government's allowance of 250-person gatherings with masks and proper social distancing, Mayor William Steinberg told the August council meeting.
The council meetings in Hampstead, and other cities, are currently videoconferenced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Adessky community centre is still not open, and we do not feel comfortable opening it at this point," the mayor said in response to a resident's question. "We want to keep everybody safe. I much prefer to go back to the regular meetings — it's certainly easier — but safety comes first. At some point in the future, we'll go back to live meetings, but we're not there yet."
Steinberg also responded to a resident who complained that council held a lengthy recess during the meeting — as has happened on many occasions — to discuss a matter that was proposed to be added to the Aug. 3 agenda.
"It is completely disrespectful to the residents of the town, who have been online for over an hour and 20 minutes waiting for this meeting," the question said. "This should have been discussed beforehand, and if it couldn't have been, should have been brought up next month. Not acceptable."
Steinberg's response was that the comment "is noted." He them moved to adjourn the council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.