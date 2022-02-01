No health tax for unvaccinated after all: report

Premier François Legault is expected to announce at 1 p.m. Tuesday that there will not be a health tax imposed on the adults who refuse to be unvaccinated after all, says a La Presse report.
Some reports had said the contribution would have been between $100 and $800 according to income. Legault said he wanted the health contribution amount to be significant. A bill to impose the tax was to be tabled this week and debated in the National Assembly.
The Premier is also expected to announce the third phase of COVID restriction relaxations, including the reopening of gyms and allowing adults to take part in sports beginning Feb. 14.
(1) comment
What a fraud, he knew this was illegal but he tried to bluff his way. He needs to resign.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.