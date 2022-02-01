No health tax for unvaccinated after all: Legault

Premier François Legault has confirmed reports earlier Tuesday that there will not be a health tax imposed on the adults who refuse to be unvaccinated after all.
Some reports had said the contribution would have been between $100 and $800 according to income. Legault said he wanted the health contribution amount to be significant. A bill to impose the tax was to be tabled this week and debated in the National Assembly.
“The tax was going to establish an incentive, but I understand this announcement is dividing opinion in Quebec and that the opposition is against it,” Legault told Tuesday’s press conference. “To move forward in a peaceful environment, the government will not table this bill. We want to build bridges.”
He also took note of the ongoing truckers protest in Ottawa and a planned Quebec City protest starting Thursday.
Legault continued his warning that the unvaccinated have a greater risk of ending up in hospital and dying.
The Premier also announced the third phase of COVID restriction relaxations, including the reopening of gyms and spas, and allowing adults to take part in sports and arts activities beginning Feb. 14.
Legault said the decisions came about after a lengthy meeting with Public Health. Tuesday’s Quebec COVID report said there were 2,852 people in hospital for COVID-related reasons, part of a downward trend.
“We have to protect the health care system, but Quebecers are also tired and frustrated, and there are issues of mental health.”
Legault also said there will be no other easings of restrictions for now.
“We hope to do more in the coming weeks.”
What a fraud, he knew this was illegal but he tried to bluff his way. He needs to resign.
