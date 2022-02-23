Face masks will no longer be needed at workplaces in Quebec starting Feb. 28, but physical barriers have to be in place and workers have to be able to stay two metres apart, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) announced on Wednesday Feb. 23.
The CNESST says masks should still be worn in common areas and where workers cannot stay two metres apart.
Masks still have to be worn on public transport, and surfaces have to be disinfected at workplaces, and cleaned if they are "heavily touched." Workers still have to wash their hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.