No ethical fault by St. Mary's in care of Robert Bourassa's widow: CdeM report

A report by the College des Médicins du Québec found that St. Mary's Hospital in Côte des Neiges was not at ethical fault in terms of the care Andrée Simard, 90, received before she passed away last Nov. 28.
However, the report did find that the hospital was at fault in terms of organization and communication.
Simard's daughter Michelle Bourassa contended that her mother languished in pain and distress while being denied palliative sedation care for three days just before she died. Bourassa spoke out to ”prevent this from happening to others who may not have anyone to speak up for them."
Quebec COVID regulations do not allow for a patient to be moved into palliative care — where continuous sedation is provided — if the patient has COVID, which Simard did.
Bourassa had sent a letter to La Presse in which she explained how her mother, then 90, was denied “continuous sedation” for three days, and only received it on the fourth day once doctors were told Simard was Robert Bourassa’s widow.
The CdeM report found while there were no ethical violations, there were communication issues between the family and the team caring for Simard, and general problems regarding the organization of care for terminally ill patients.
Bourassa told La Presse that she is very disappointed with the report, alleging "a doctor threatened to expel me from the hospital because he alleged that I had broken the bond of trust with the nursing staff. This is, for me, not only a flagrant lack of judgment, but a deficient ethical practice."
Dr. Mauril Gaudreault of the CdeM said the circumstances surrounding Simard's care resulted in what he called a "perfect storm" in that, “a 90-year-old patient, whose condition deteriorates very quickly, in a few hours. It happened on the weekend, when there was a change of doctor, change of resident, change of team... we can conclude that Ms. Simard could have had access to better organized palliative care.
The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, under which St. Mary's operates, says measures have already been taken to review how the hospital provides palliative care, some 80 percent of nursing staff received training and a multidisciplinary team was created to deal with patients' and families' needs in a more sensitive way.
