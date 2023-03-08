The 2022 report by Quebec Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc includes a full section on Hydro Québec and its failing infrastructure and massive investment requirements, and as reported in The Suburban, is but one chapter of several in the annual report, which came with media notices in both French and English. The report itself, however, remains in French only.
The 2022 report features some 200 pages of information and is accompanied by video clips about a number of key dossiers, including Hydro, distance learning during COVID lockdowns, financial support for families with handicapped children, contracts related to the National Archives, Bibliothèque nationale and more.
The Suburban asked the auditor general’s office if an English version of the report would be made available. Past years’ reports include English facts sheets and highlight documents, without delving deeper into the matter which can only be found in the French versions. The site includes plenty of information in English, particularly about the scope, mission and workings of the AG office along with other information, but some is quite outdated – including a long expired strategic plan from 2016 – and other documents.
“We do not have our reports translated into English since we are not required to do so,” responded AG communications advisor Françoise Beaulieu. “And for the moment, taking into account the situation and the expenses, we prefer to refrain from doing so.”
The Suburban asked for clarification of what “the situation” means. The question was posed in emails to the Auditor General’s office on December 15, on January 31, and again on February 26, but no response has been received before press time.
Of course, those who wish to access a report in English, can do so with a few mouse clicks, uploading the PDFs to a translation site – as with most documents, reports and web sites – which can suffice, but the results may vary.
Funded by the National Assembly, Quebec’s AG promotes, through audit, parliamentary control over public funds and other public property, and produces and presents reports to the Assembly which include topics requiring the attention of parliamentarians and the public. The report produced by AG Leclerc’s office with some 200 auditors, is in the form of volumes, each containing main findings, conclusions and recommendations.
