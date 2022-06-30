The annual Montreal Canada Day parade, as previously reported by The Suburban and other media earlier this year, will not be held July 1 for the third year in a row.
The downtown parade, which had been initiated by Dr. Roopnarine Singh in 1978, used to attract hundreds of thousands of Montrealers and include thousands of participants.
Back in March, organizers said the parade would not be held because of the then-ongoing COVID pandemic, inflation, and a lack of sufficient funding from sponsors.
“[Heritage Canada] has expressed they are unable to keep up the current amount of funds given to make the parade a success,” said the March e-mail.
Organizer Nicholas Cowen told the media that the federal funding offered amounted to what would have been sufficient in 2015, but not in 2022.
Still, Canada Day celebrations are taking place July 1 at the Old Port, as well as in numerous municipalities such as Côte St. Luc, Montreal West, Dorval and Westmount.
