Métro Media ceased publication of all of its 20 newspapers and their respective websites effective 4:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 11, and president and CEO Andrew Mulé is blaming the Montreal Plante administration's law banning the distribution of Publisacs.
The same rule has resulted in a halt of home delivery for The Suburban. Instead, our newspaper can be picked up at nearly 1000 depots throughout the island of Montreal.
Métro Média included French language publications in numerous Montreal boroughs, including St. Laurent and Côte des Neiges-NDG, and newspapers dating from as far back as 1929, as well as publications in the Quebec City area.
"I spent the last year knocking on every door in Quebec and Canada I could knock on to try to save our project and our business," Mulé said Friday. Commentators have called Friday's announcement an "atom bomb," in terms of French-language coverage of local news, including council meetings in boroughs throughout Montreal.
Mulé wrote in a communiqué that "the media have had a hard time over the past few years, but Métro took a particularly devastating blow when the Mayor of Montreal announced the end of our distribution method, the Publi-sac.On Wednesday Aug. 9, we were warned that we could no longer continue our operations with almost immediate effect due to the lack of continued support from institutions – Desjardins Culture, the Minister of Economy and innovation, Investissement Québec and SODEC- which we listen to and with whom we have exchanged regularly and actively over the past few months." Mulé said Métro Média has a healthy balance sheet and "made huge sacrifices over the past year to show our commitment to the future. "Facebook (which is in the process of blocking access to Canadian news in reaction to federal law C-18) certainly hasn't helped our cause over the past month," he added.
For her part, Mayor Plante tweeted Friday, "It is with great sadness that we learn of the suspension of Journal Métro's activities. This is a major loss for the media ecosystem and the daily lives of Montrealers. The radical transformation of the media business environment requires urgent reflection and collective solutions. I salute the work of the entire Metro Media group team and its journalists who have covered Montreal news over the years."
Mulé replied that "...communicating on social media is full control of the message when publishing without the need for independent fact-checking. Good luck with that, Montreal."
