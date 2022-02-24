Quebec’s prosecution office stated that a Montreal police officer who shot and killed a man in distress in an incident in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough in 2020 will not be facing charges.
The prosecutor determined that the use of force was justified considering that the threat of serious bodily harm or death was imminent.
On Oct. 29th, 2020, two officers intercepted Sheffield Matthews, 41, near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road and West Hill Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
According to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), Matthews was armed with a knife and repeatedly ignored demands from the officers to drop his weapon and drew out his weapon as the officers approached him to defuse the situation.
“Considering that the man was armed with a knife, that he refused to comply, that he approached the officer quickly and that he was less than one metre away from him, close enough to stab him, the officer had reasonable grounds to believe that the force apply to the man was necessary to protect him from serious bodily harm or death,” a statement issued by DPCP read.
A friend of Matthews, Sabrina Folland shared a video online after the shooting describing him as thoughtful and kind, a father struggling with poverty who volunteered at a senior’s home. “I don't know what happened at this moment, if he was just consumed by sadness but it wasn't Sheffield's true character at all," Folland told viewers.
