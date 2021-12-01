No community spread expected from Montreal Omicron case: Drouin

No community spread is expected from the one confirmed case of the Omicron COVID variant in the city, Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin told a press conference Wednesday on the current COVID situation.
"The person is in quarantine and all the individual's family contacts are isolated, so we're not expecting to have secondary cases or community transmission associated with this case," she said.
"During the last five weeks, we have seen in Montreal a constant increase in the number of new cases each week," Drouin said. "It is not a rapid increase, but it is constant and we are now having an average of 250 new cases each day. We're at the peak we had in mid-September during the fourth wave."
She added that the increase of cases is mainly amongst the unvaccinated and those who are five to 11 years old, for whom vaccinations recently began, as well as "their parents," the 35-to-54 year-old group.
"We're seeing also an increase in the positivity rate in some neighbourhoods that are more affected than others, higher than five percent positivity, in Anjou, St. Léonard, Pointe aux Trembles, St. Michel and Côte des Neiges."
Drouin said there is also good news to report.
"Even though we're seeing this increase in the number of cases, and we know we are isolating a lot of people... we are not seeing an increase in new hospitalizations and new admissions to intensive care. We'll see in the next few weeks if we're seeing more severe cases."
She also reported that as of Dec. 1, there were more than 180 outbreaks in Montreal, 55 percent of which are in primary schools and daycare centres.
"There are small outbreaks in workplaces, and only three in healthcare settings. We still have seven active outbreaks in homeless shelters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.